Complaints over Atlanta Public Schools crossing guard compensation

Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until WED 10:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
7
Freeze Warning
from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Lumpkin County, White County
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Clay County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 5:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 9:00 PM EDT, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Lumpkin County, White County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Frost Advisory
from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Frost Advisory
from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

Complaints over Atlanta Public Schools crossing guard compensation

By
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta school crossing guards want to be considered for raises

Atlanta school crossing guard wages have been frozen for several years while other school district staff received raises.

ATLANTA - The school crossing guards who look after the safety of children in Atlanta said they need the school system to look after them.

Their complaint is this – guards who have been on the job for five years and longer have been stuck at an hourly wage of $12.40 an hour. Teachers and support staff have seen raises over time. And in May, those employees will get another pay increase.

The official who represents teachers is coming to the defense of the crossing guards who have a role in public safety.

"They are underappreciated and almost invisible," said Verdaillia Turner, president of the Atlanta Federation of Teachers.

A spokesperson for Atlanta Public Schools said a pay bump is in the works for the guards and all of the part-time staff.

The hourly wage will go to $15 an hour once the budget in June is considered and adopted, according to the school representative.

The system will also hand out some bonuses on April 30. Teachers will get $1,000. The crossing guards will get half that.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.