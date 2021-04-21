Complaints over Atlanta Public Schools crossing guard compensation

The school crossing guards who look after the safety of children in Atlanta said they need the school system to look after them.

Their complaint is this – guards who have been on the job for five years and longer have been stuck at an hourly wage of $12.40 an hour. Teachers and support staff have seen raises over time. And in May, those employees will get another pay increase.

The official who represents teachers is coming to the defense of the crossing guards who have a role in public safety.

"They are underappreciated and almost invisible," said Verdaillia Turner, president of the Atlanta Federation of Teachers.

A spokesperson for Atlanta Public Schools said a pay bump is in the works for the guards and all of the part-time staff.

The hourly wage will go to $15 an hour once the budget in June is considered and adopted, according to the school representative.

The system will also hand out some bonuses on April 30. Teachers will get $1,000. The crossing guards will get half that.

