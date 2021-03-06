Company's initiative supports Georgia businesses, dedicated employees
ATLANTA - One company tied to the travel industry that was hit hard by the pandemic is trying to support small businesses and employees falling on hard times.
Enterprise Holdings — the parent company of the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands— surprised its 80,000 full- and part-time employees and rewarded them for their commitment during the pandemic by giving them each $100 to enjoy at a local restaurant.
The initiative was part of company-wide Employee Appreciation Day.
For employees in Georgia, Enterprise has purchased more than 1,200 $100 gift cards to restaurants around the area. The gift cards total $120,000 in purchases to support local Georgia restaurants that are coming back from a rough 2020.
Enterprise purchased gift cards from Atlanta-area restaurants and stores to show appreciation for its employees. One stop was at Hattie Marie's BBQ. (Photo: Enterprise Holdings)
Enterprise purchased gift cards from Atlanta-area restaurants and stores to show appreciation for its employees. One stop was at Ms. Icey's. (Photo: Enterprise Holdings)
Advertisement
Enterprise purchased gift cards from Atlanta-area restaurants and stores to show appreciation for its employees. One stop was at The Real Milk and Honey. (Photo: Enterprise Holdings)
The full list of restaurants is below:
- Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours; 1133 Huff RD NW Atlanta GA 30318
- The Corner Grille; 3823 Main St, College Park, 30337
- Henry's Louisiana Grill; 4835 N Main St. Acworth, GA 30101
- Gabe's; 6716 Church St Douglasville 30134 and 104 W Montgomery St Villa Rica 30180
- Flatlands; 52B Main street, Alpharetta, GA, 30009
- Chef La's Fish Fry Seafood Grill & Catering; 4924 South Cobb Drive SE Suite M, Smyrna GA 30080 (678 293 5170) Ask for Owner Chef La
- Boga Latin Cuisine; 5942 Buford Hwy, Unit 93, Norcross, GA 30071
- Arizona’s; 2940 Stonecrest Cir Stonecrest, Ga 30338
- Ninos; 1931 Cheshire Bridge Rd Atlanta GA 30324
- Caper's Restaurant; 1635 Old 41 Highway Suite 403 Kennesaw, GA 30152
- Last Resort Grill; 174 West Clayton Street, Athens, GA 30601
- The Real Milk & Honey; 3719 Main St, College Park, GA 30337
- Bistro off Broad; 16 E. Candler St. Winder, GA 30680
- Phillips Food Pride; 332 N Hill St, Griffin, Ga 30223
- Semper Fi Bar and Grill; 970 Main Street, Woodstock GA 30188
- Harvest Kitchen; 601 S Enota Dr NE, Gainesville, GA
- Wayback Burgers; 1030 Old Peachtree Rd NW #208, Lawrenceville GA 30044
- Epicurean Cafe; 3579 W Lawrenceville St, Duluth, GA 30096
- Mary Mac's Tea Room; 224 Ponce De Leon Ave NE Atlanta GA 30308
- Brake Pad; 3403 Main St, College Park, GA 30337
- Appalachian Grill; 14 E Church St Cartersville, GA 30120
- Gumbeaux's Cajun Cafe; 6712 Broad St Douglasville, GA 30134
- Crust Pizza;131 South Main Street, Alpharetta, 30009
- Porch Light Latin Kitchen; 300 Village Green Cir SE, Smyrna GA 30080 (678 309 9858)
- The Mad Italian; 2089 Savoy Dr, Chamblee, GA 30341
- Slutty Vegan; 164 Mcdonough St Jonesboro, Ga 30235
- Fat Matt’s Rib Shack; 1811 Piedmont Rd Ave NE Atlanta GA 30324
- Fish Thyme; 3979 Main St, Unit 100, Acworth GA 30101
- Mystic Grill; 116 Clark Street, Covington, GA 30014
- Hattie Marie's Texas Style BBQ & Cajun Kitchen; 3699 Main St, College Park, GA 30337
- Avacados Restaurant; 109 Bradford St NW Gainesville, GA 30501
- Riverstone Corner Bistro; 135 Reinhardt College, Canton, GA 30114
- Ms. Icey's Kitchen & Bar; 1371 Clairmont Rd, Decatur, GA 30033
- Big Oak Tavern; 1090 Alpharetta St, Roswell, GA 30075
- Trend Urban Café; 5370 Rockbridge Rd SW #790, Stone Mountain, GA 30087
- Husker’s Cafe; 165 Satellite Blvd, Suwanee, GA 30024