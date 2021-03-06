Company's initiative supports Georgia businesses, dedicated employees

One company tied to the travel industry that was hit hard by the pandemic is trying to support small businesses and employees falling on hard times.

Enterprise Holdings — the parent company of the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands— surprised its 80,000 full- and part-time employees and rewarded them for their commitment during the pandemic by giving them each $100 to enjoy at a local restaurant.

The initiative was part of company-wide Employee Appreciation Day.

For employees in Georgia, Enterprise has purchased more than 1,200 $100 gift cards to restaurants around the area. The gift cards total $120,000 in purchases to support local Georgia restaurants that are coming back from a rough 2020.

Enterprise purchased gift cards from Atlanta-area restaurants and stores to show appreciation for its employees. One stop was at Hattie Marie's BBQ. (Photo: Enterprise Holdings)

Enterprise purchased gift cards from Atlanta-area restaurants and stores to show appreciation for its employees. One stop was at Ms. Icey's. (Photo: Enterprise Holdings)

Enterprise purchased gift cards from Atlanta-area restaurants and stores to show appreciation for its employees. One stop was at The Real Milk and Honey. (Photo: Enterprise Holdings)

The full list of restaurants is below: