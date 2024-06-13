Community rattled by drive-by shooting in Clayton County, 2 children injured

Two children are recovering after being struck by bullets in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning.

It happened in the Riverwood Townhouses community off Flint River Road.

"I heard what sounded like a truck, but then it sounded like pops. It felt like our building was shaking, like it got hit by multiple 18-wheelers," said Precious Fondren, the mother of Kailanii Jackson, a 10-year-old child who was shot during the incident.

Jackson is still in the hospital recovering. "She has two holes in her intestines. One at the top and one at the bottom," said Fondren. "My daughter is on a breathing machine. Her right lung is weakened. She needs oxygen to breathe and she's only ten years old."

Fondren tells FOX 5 it's a miracle her daughter is still alive. "She has three bullet holes coming through the bottom of her bed. If my daughter hadn't hit the floor when she was shot the first time, my daughter would have four bullet holes in her body."

Seventeen-year-old Jahson Jahi, who lives next door, got shot in his arm. He was released from the hospital, according to his mother, Myesha Houston. Houston sent FOX 5 a video showing bullet holes in their home.

The report from Clayton County police states the officer on scene observed 40 bullet casings in the street.

Police now have a BOLO out for a "vehicle of interest." It's a black Dodge Charger, which they believe is a 2010 or older model. It has some mis-matched color on the front end and a test drive tag, according to a social media post made by the police department.

Police have not announced any arrests. "I hope they get caught. That's what I have to say. I just hope they get caught," Fondren told FOX 5.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Clayton County Police investigators or Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous: 404-577-TIPS.

Jackson's family has created a GoFundMe to help them relocate homes.

The Houston family also set up a GoFundMe.