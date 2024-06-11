Clayton County police looking for car involved in drive-by shooting of teens
article
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are looking for a car they say was involved in a drive-by shooting over the weekend.
The shooting reportedly took place in the 600 block of Flint River Road. A 10-year-old and 17-year-old were struck, according to a post on social media.
The car is a black Charger that has some mismatched color on the front end and a test-drive tag. It looks like a 2010 or older model.
If you have any information, please call Detective Johnson at 770-473-3912. If you want to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.