Community mourns death of retired Douglas County deputy, sheriff says

article

Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds shared his office's grief publicly following the death of one of its deputies.

Pounds wrote on the Douglas County Sheriff's Office official Facebook page that retired Lt. Gary Fields died on Sept. 16. Fields was 66 years old, according to his obituary.

Fields began working for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in 1981 and retired as a Lieutenant in December 2016.

Pounds said he held back tears as he wrote a heartfelt public message in memory of his colleague and friend.

"Gary Fields is one of the most honorable men I have ever known," the message said. "He was my partner for 15 plus years in the Fugitive Division. Gary and I traveled the United States apprehending bad guys that were wanted by Douglas County. When it came to a situation involving a wanted person Gary knew my thoughts and I knew his. I will truly, truly miss Gary he was one of my best friends."

Field's funeral is scheduled for 2 p.n. Wednesday in the Rosehaven Chapel in Douglasville.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.