Community mourns death of longtime north Georgia fire chief

Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the recent death of the beloved Chatsworth Fire Department Chief.

Murray County Fire Chief Dewayne Bain announced on Facebook that Chatsworth Chief Michael "Moe" Baxter died.

He joined the Murray County Fire Service in 1983 and assumed the role of chief of the Chatsworth Fire Department in 1994.

Bain shared a heartfelt statement to break the news of Baxter's passing.

"His wisdom, knowledge, and dedication to his work have profoundly impacted countless lives, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him," Bain wrote. "The number of lives he has touched with his wisdom and knowledge cannot be numbered nor measured. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Chief Baxter's family and children during this difficult time. Chief Baxter's watch has ended, but his legacy will live on forever in the hearts of those he touched. Rest in peace, dear friend."

Baxter's daughter, Katherine Glinn Baxter, also shared her grief.

"It’s hard to type but my heart is rejoicing, my father is officially home with Christ," a Facebook post said. "He ran the race that was set before him with grace, strength and endurance. It was a long and hard fight, and he is finally at peace."