Community members raise concerns over new permit filed by Sterigenics

Community members voiced their concerns about a new air quality permit filed by a Cobb County medical sterilization plant during the second and final public hearing put on by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.

Sterigenics has been under scrutiny for several years, due to its emissions of a gas called Ethylene Oxide or EtO.

The gas is used to sterilize medical devices at the plant.

"Sterigenics has a long history of operating without transparency or concern for the public," said Lauren Lassiter, a concerned community member who spoke during Wednesday's public hearing.

In 2016, the US Environmental Protection agency classified EtO as a cancer risk.

Since then, cancer patients have filed lawsuits against the company, claiming the levels of EtO caused their cancers.

"The people of Smyrna are not willing to be adversely affected health-wise in favor of Sterigenics corporate profits," said Beth, who spoke during the public hearing.

The new proposed permit is under consideration by EPD and will restrict annual usage and emissions EtO.

Community members said the changes in the permit are not enough.

They said they want frequent testing, monitoring, and reporting by EPD or a third party company as well as strict penalties for permit violations.

Some are asking the plant to be moved to a non-residential area.

"I want to be clear, I want Sterigenics shut down completely. EtO should not be released anywhere near people, especially children, who we know are more vulnerable to the mutagenic side effects of EtO," said Amy a concerned resident.

Daryl Mosby, general manager at Sterignics defended the company during Wednesday's public hearing.

"We are committed to our performing applicable environmental health and safety regulations," Mosby said. "We're consistently operating in compliance with our EPD permit. The new permit we are here to discuss relates to the enhancements we voluntarily installed to our emissions controls in 2019."

The Georgia Environmental protection division will evaluate the public comments and make any changes to the draft permit.

If you'd like to write in a comment, you can do so until February 25. Email the comment to epd.comments@dnr.ga.gov with the subject line "Sterigenics Air Quality Permit".

