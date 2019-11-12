Community lays 7 WWII veterans to rest

Their remains have sat waiting for years. Without family to claim them, seven World War II veterans were never laid to rest--until now.

Dozens of people gathered for services in Roswell and Canton on Tuesday to inter the remains of John Campbell, Jr., John Embert, Robert Forrest, Sr., Robert Green, James Sheridan, Frank Teasley and William Wallengren.

The events were part of the Missing in America Project, a volunteer effort to locate, identify and inter the remains of unclaimed veterans.

"Any veteran deserves to be buried with honors," explained John Newport, a volunteer with the Missing in America Project. "For them to be unclaimed--one for 28 years, one for 27 years and all the rest for decades--it's time we give them to rest and the full military honors they deserve. That's what it's all about."

Newport said the services have been in the works for months after a representative with Dignity Memorial reached out to see how they could help.

"It's personal to us. It really is," said Newport, who is a veteran.

Image 1 of 18 ▼

Advertisement

A short memorial service was held at Roswell Funeral Home before a procession accompanied the veterans' remains to Georgia National Cemetery in Canton for a complete send-off.

"I'm proud to be a veteran and I like to see my fellow veterans get honored," said Andy Bauer, who attended the Canton service.

Newport said the Missing in America Project hopes to raise awareness of the problem of forgotten veterans across the country.