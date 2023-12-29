Community gathers to mourn tragic loss of Tamanika Woods, slain at Atlanta McDonald’s

Hundreds gathered Friday evening in southwest Atlanta to honor the life of Tamanika Woods.

She was shot and killed inside a McDonald’s on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard on Wednesday.

Atlanta Police say 19-year-old T'Niya Evans pulled the trigger after an argument at the fast-food chain escalated.

A judge denied Evans bond Friday.

Woods’ father, Ephraim Marshall, said it was senseless.

"She lost her life for nothing, absolutely nothing…a simple argument got out of hand and now my daughter is no longer with us," Marshall said.

At one point, Atlanta Police officers had to redirect traffic because of the sheer number of people who gathered in the shopping center parking lot across from the McDonald’s where Woods was killed.

Balloons filled the sky above Atlanta’s West End neighborhood as the crowd released blue and silver balloons in her honor.

Family members and friends also shared remembrances of her.

"We love everyone for coming out and celebrating this life. This is a loving, caring individual," Marshall said.

"I feel like the world went silent as soon as I found out," said Wood’s cousin Brianna Moody.

She said her cousin had a presence that was felt in every room she walked into.

And there’s a good reason so many people gathered to celebrate her life.

"When I feel alone in the world, I can call Nini (Woods). But you see, I'm saying it like it's special to me. It's not special to me. She was that person to everybody she came in contact with. If you have known her for a day, she was going to make you feel like you were together for a lifetime," Moody said.

But Marshall says, along with his daughter’s remembrance, he wants everyone to understand that this could’ve easily been avoided.

"Those young and old, put the guns down. You can solve a situation without a weapon. Control your emotions. I'm tired of seeing my brothers and sisters going to prison for 10, 20, 30, 40 years because they can't control their emotions. Get your emotions in check," he said.

Woods leaves behind four children ranging in age from toddlers to teenagers.

Her family says they will be taking care of them.