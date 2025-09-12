Community gathers to honor slain teen Zion Barrett at Lovejoy Park vigil

The Brief Hundreds gathered at Lovejoy Park to honor Zion Barrett, a 16-year-old student shot and killed in Hampton last weekend. Zion Barrett was remembered as a beloved class clown who balanced humor with academic seriousness. The investigation into Zion Barrett's death is ongoing, with police detaining two individuals but no confirmed charges or suspects.



Hundreds of people filled Lovejoy Park Friday evening to remember 16-year-old Zion Barrett, a high school student shot and killed in a Hampton subdivision last weekend.

What they're saying:

Family, classmates, community leaders and even Atlanta rapper Young Dro joined the vigil, where candles glowed in Zion’s favorite colors. "It makes me happy, you know, I thought it would just be family," said his aunt, Deshaun Barrett, as she looked out at the large crowd.

Students from Lovejoy High School described Zion as a class clown who still took his work seriously. "He always came to class but he made everybody laugh including the teacher," one classmate said. AJ Sutton, another student, added, "It hurts, it just hurts, I don’t know how to feel about it."

Young Dro said he met Zion briefly when the teen poked his head into one of his mentorship classes. "It’s important for me to be here because you know, it feels like a piece of me," he said.

His aunt said the family is leaning on investigators to deliver justice. "I made a promise to him that we will get justice," she said.

The backstory:

Clayton County police said Zion was shot around 10 p.m. last Saturday in the Greystone neighborhood. On Monday, officers detained two young men at a home in the same subdivision, though police have not confirmed if they are facing charges or connected to the killing.

What's next:

Police have not named any suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.