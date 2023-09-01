Commissioners evaluating options to address ongoing issues at Fulton County Jail

Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts spent the day in discussions with the sheriff, county staff and state lawmakers about the escalating crisis at the Rice Street facility.

"We've been meeting to figure out what our options are as a board," the commissioner told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes. "Exactly what our options are as a board hopefully working with the sheriff to ensure there are no further incidents."

Pitts and other local leaders are alarmed following a week of deadly violence at the Rice Street facility. Thursday's stabbing, in which 23-year-old Dayvion Devote Blake was killed, followed two days of unrest at the jail. Pitts said he received a report that earlier in the week, that some 60 inmates freely moved from one section on a floor to another section and began brawling.

"And if what I'm hearing, this probably occurred because there is one person in an area within excess of 50, 60, 100 inmates that's impossible for one person," Pitts said.

Thursday's incident marked the ninth inmate death at the jail this year.

The Fulton County Jail has been in the headlines for months because of multiple deaths at the jail and deplorable conditions.

It is currently under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice for conditions at the jail as well as reports of excessive force, discrimination and failure to provide adequate medical care.

The investigation was prompted in part by the death of LaShawn Thompson, who died in September 2022 while covered in insects and filth.

Sheriff Pat Labat released a statement Friday saying in part, "In an effort to mitigate the violence and jail overcrowding my office is in constant negotiations with other detention facilities to outsource inmates and is coordinating with other agencies to secure additional resources to assist with mass shakedowns in order to seize contraband."

Pitts said gangs are responsible for much of the violence and said separating warring factions will help ease ongoing tensions at the facility.

"I'm talking to my commissioners now to have them prepared to look at what that would cost, and where we would get the money from to provide for the transfer of prisoners out of our jail to other facilities," Pitts explained.