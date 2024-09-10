Commerce man arrested for killing 19-year-old woman, GBI says

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has arrested a 23-year-old Commerce man in connection with the death of a local woman earlier this month.

Cesario Choc Caal, 23, was taken into custody and charged with felony murder, malice murder, and aggravated assault in the death of 19-year-old Griselda Seb Acte, also of Commerce.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office initially requested the GBI’s assistance with the case after deputies and emergency medical personnel responded to a call for medical assistance on Sunday, Sept. 1. Authorities arrived at the 5000 block of Highway 82 Spur, where they found Acte suffering from neck injuries. She was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

According to officials, Caal was present at the residence when the 911 call was made. He has since been booked into the Jackson County Jail.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 706-367-6000 or the GBI’s regional office in Athens at 706-552-2309. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), visiting the GBI’s website, or using the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Piedmont Judicial Circuit for prosecution.