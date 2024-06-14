Columbus teen's drowning: 5 charged for silence, 1 for involuntary manslaughter

Six people under the age of 18 have been charged in connection with the drowning of a 15-year-old last month in Columbus, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Zahmere Greene's body was discovered floating in water near the Chattahoochee River on May 29 near the fields behind Howe Avenue at the dead end of Ormand Drive.

The police department says that it appears Greene drowned on May 23. However, the incident was not reported until six days later. Investigation revealed that several individuals under the age of 18 had witnessed the drowning.

No names have been released because of the juveniles' ages.

One 11-year-old has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and concealing the death of another. Two additional 11-year-olds have also been charged with concealing the death of another.

A 17-year-old, 12-year-old, and 9-year-old are also facing a charge of concealing the death of another.

The 11-year-old charged with involuntary manslaughter is being held in the Regional Youth Detention Center.

The 17-year-old, identified as Sane Sano, is being held in the Muscogee County Jail.

The other juveniles were processed and released to their parents.

The Columbus Police Department emphasizes the importance of parents encouraging their children to speak up immediately when they know something is wrong. The principle of "see something, say something" is vital in helping prevent tragedies and ensuring the safety of our community.-*UJNH*-**