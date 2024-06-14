The Columbus Museum reopens after $25M 'reimagining'

With current exhibitions dedicated to women artists of the 20th century, local blues and folk music legends, and the whimsy of Andy Warhol, there are plenty of good reasons to visit The Columbus Museum this summer.

But the best reason of all? To check out the "reimagined" museum itself, which just went through its first major renovation in 35 years.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we took a road trip down to Columbus, Georgia to explore The Columbus Museum, which is one of the Southeast’s largest museums and focuses on highlighting both American art and the history of the Chattahoochee Valley. The museum first opened in 1953, after the 13-acre estate of Columbus industrialist W.C. Bradley was donated to the city for cultural and educational purposes. In the more than 70 years since it’s become a true cultural centerpiece of the region — and museum leaders say their ongoing dedication to serving the community led to the recent $25 million renovation.

Following a grand reopening celebration last month, the museum — known around town as COMU — is now welcoming back art and history fans with an exciting lineup of current and upcoming exhibitions. Those include "Our Own Work Our Own Way: Ascendant Women Artists in the Johnson Collection" (on view through September 2024), the interactive "Andy Warhol: Silver Clouds & Cow Wallpaper" (on view through January 2025), and a multimedia exhibit called "Crossroads: Chattahoochee Valley Blues & Folk Music" (on view through March 2025).

COMU is located at 1251 Wynnton Road in Columbus, and regular museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Oh, and we should mention: admission is always free.

For more information on visiting COMU, click here.