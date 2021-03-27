Columbus mass vaccination site limiting drive-ups

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency announced it will limit drive-up COVID-19 vaccine distribution beginning Monday for people that did not pre-register for a vaccination appointment.

Officials said the agency will determine the number of drive-ups based on the appointments for that day. The site will allow drive-ups to receive the vaccine as long as the daily supply lasts.

The only way to guarantee a vaccine is by appointment. There will be separate lines for appointments and drive-up arrivals to streamline the process, officials said.

"Our goal is to administer the vaccine to as many Georgians as we can," said GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings. "Limiting the number of drive-ups helps ensure that we meet the daily allocation at this site without exceeding it."

State officials said those who want the vaccine are encouraged to go to myvaccinegeorgia.com to preregister to make an appointment.

The Gulfstream Aerospace Site in Savannah, Word of Life Church Site in Sandersville, and Waycross Mall Site in Waycross, remain open to drive-ups. All other GEMA/HS Mass Vaccination Sites are by appointment only.

Adults over the age of 16 are eligible for the COIVD-19 vaccine.

