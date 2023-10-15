Amber Alert: 2 girls abducted from Burger King in Columbus

article

A 4-year-old and 11-year-old were abducted from a Burger King in Columbus Sunday morning. A second suspect has been identified.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children issued the AMBER Alert, saying the girls are in "extreme danger."

Two adult female suspects have been identified in the case as 49-year-old Mikaela Harrell and Kaila Spires. FOX 5 is working to learn more information on Spires.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Kylann Harper (Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Four-year-old Kylann Harper is 3-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 35 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve shirt and pants.

Eleven-year-old Kylie Horne is 4-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 75 pounds. She has straight shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants and white Croc shoes.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ 2004 Gold Lexus (Credit: GBI)

Originally, the NCMEC said police were searching for a 2011 blue or gray Honda CR-V with the Georgia license plate #TGS7835.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations now reports the suspects may have switched cars and could now be traveling in a 2004 Gold Lexus with the Georgia license plate #SBZ8631.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Kaila Spires (Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Police believe they may be headed toward Ocilla, also in south Georgia.

It's not clear what the victims' relation to each other nor the two suspects is.

If you see the two or have any information on their whereabouts, call the Columbus Police Department immediately at 706-225-4366.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.