1 deputy killed, 1 critically injured by man with bombs near Augusta, sheriff says

One deputy is dead and another is in critical condition after a traffic stop near Augusta led to a shooting. After digging into the suspect's background, officials are learning there is a lot more to this tragedy.

What we know:

Officials say the driver of a motor home, later identified as James Blake Montgomery, was initially "cooperative" and "non-threatening" when he was first approached on I-20 near Exit 196 Saturday night.

The deputies who stopped him were there to inform him they were serving a temporary protective order for a domestic violence case with his wife, Columbia County Sheriff Clay Whittle explained during a news conference Sunday afternoon.

At first, it appeared Montgomery understood it was a simple stop and that he would be allowed to leave freely afterward. But, as the three officers walked back to their patrol car, Sheriff Whittle said Montgomery pulled out a 9mm AR Pistol that had been converted into a fully-automatic weapon. He opened fire, striking two of them.

One of those deputies, Brandon Sikes, was killed on site. Deputy Gavin White was shot in the face. Sheriff Whittle said White is alive, but left in critical condition.

Accused deputy killer leads standoff

Multiple agencies – including the U.S. Marshals Service, the Georgia State Patrol and two bomb squads – reported to the scene after Montgomery reportedly retreated to the motor home and led them into a standoff.

Residents were asked to avoid the area while they tried to get him to come out.

A large police presence was reported on I-20 near Augusta where two deputies were shot during a traffic stop on April 26, 2025.

The responding officers used drones to scope out the scene. That's when they thought they spotted bomb materials inside the vehicle. They later determined those items were pipe bombs and other paraphernalia – including one that was rigged with a remote switch. There were also a number of guns, "numerous magazines" and boxes of additional ammo.

The officers worked for hours to find a way to safely enter the motor home and disable the weapons.

During the confrontation, Montgomery attempted to drive away, but veered off the roadway into cable barriers. He was found dead inside.

Who is James Blake Montgomery?

Dig deeper:

There's still not a lot known about Montgomery and what his intentions were with the weapons found in his vehicle.

Sheriff Whittle said he ran a steroid operation where he was selling illegal drugs. That be connected to another set of suspicious items found in the motor home.

"We found some … jars – I don't really know how to describe that other than to tell you they're clear jars with pipes coming out of them. There's some type of liquid in them, we do not know what that is at this time. We don't know whether that may be some type of bomb-making material, or whether it may be some type of drug paraphernalia."

He was also involved in a domestic violence case with his wife.

Local media reported that just two days before the shooting, Montgomery faced a judge who ordered him to turn over all his weapons to the sheriff's office.

"There were rumors that he said he would not go down without a fight," Whittle told reporters.

His body will undergo an autopsy at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Crime Lab.

Columbia County mourns deputy, prays for other's speedy recovery

What's next:

Deputy White has undergone surgery on his sinus and oral cavities. Whittle said White is communicative and in control of his limbs, but he likely has a long road of recovery ahead of him.

"I can assure you it's going to be a tough road for him. But, he is very upbeat and incredibly strong, and we're hoping that he comes back to full duty in record time," Sheriff Whittle said.

"Unfortunately, we're going to have to have a funeral for a very brave officer who has been with us since 2018," Whittle said, while appearing to grow emotional. "He was one of our crime suppression officers. His name is Brandon Sykes. He is survived by his wife, Amber, who is also an employee here of the sheriff's office. And it's going to be a difficult time for the sheriff's office, but we're going to get through this. We just ask that everyone keeps us in their thoughts and prayers."

On Monday, Deputy Sikes will undergo an autopsy.

Georgia officials respond to deadly deputy shooting

What they're saying:

Gov. Brian Kemp

"Marty, the girls, and I are praying for the loved ones and colleagues of the Columbia County sheriffs deputy that has fallen in the line of duty, as well as his fellow law enforcement officer injured tonight while protecting his fellow Georgians.

"As they remain in our hearts and prayers, we’re also painfully reminded of why those who wear a badge have more than earned our enduring respect and appreciation."

Sen. Jon Ossoff

"I join all Georgians in grieving Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Sikes, whose life was taken this weekend serving our State in the line of duty, and I wish Sheriff’s Deputy Gavin White a full recovery from his injuries.

"My prayers are with Deputy Sikes’ and Deputy White’s families, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and all law enforcement personnel who keep our communities safe."

Attorney General Chris Carr

"Our hearts break for those in Columbia County as we mourn the loss of a Sheriff’s Deputy & await updates on a second officer injured in the line of duty.

"Anyone willing to put on the uniform every day in a job that’s not safe, with somebody waiting for them to come home at the end of the shift, deserves our unwavering support & continued appreciation.

"We join in praying for the family of this fallen Deputy, his fellow officer, & all who served with him."