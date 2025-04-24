Fulton County deputy shot in downtown Atlanta | What we know

The Brief A Fulton County deputy was shot in an unmarked vehicle in downtown Atlanta; the incident is under investigation by Atlanta police. The deputy was transported to Grady Hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower extremity; no suspect or motive information has been released. Authorities urge public support and caution amid recent violence involving officers, with further updates on the deputy's condition pending from the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.



A Fulton County deputy was shot on Thursday evening while in an unmarked vehicle near the intersection of Trinity Avenue and Forsyth Street in downtown Atlanta, according to police.

What we know:

The Atlanta Police Department responded to a distress call at approximately 5:43 p.m. after a help alert was issued by the deputy.

"When we arrived, we located a Fulton County deputy who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower extremity," said Atlanta Police Lt. Christopher Butler. "He was transported to Grady Hospital."

A Fulton County Sheriff's deputy was shot near the intersection of Forsyth Street SW and Trinity Avenue SW in downtown Atlanta on April 24, 2025. (FOX 5)

Dig deeper:

.The Fulton County Sheriff's Office requested that Atlanta police lead the investigation.

Officers are still working to determine exactly what led up to the shooting. "We're still trying to gather evidence. We do have some evidence on scene. We're trying to piece everything together," Butler said.

Authorities confirmed the deputy was in an unmarked vehicle at the time of the shooting. No information has been released regarding a possible suspect or motive.

What they're saying:

When asked if law enforcement had any messages for the public amid a recent wave of violence involving officers, Butler urged support and caution. "Every day, we're out there patrolling. We don't know how situations are going to go down. Everything happens very quickly for law enforcement. I would just say prayers for all the officers and everything that's gone on this week."

Police vehicle in front of Grady Memorial Hospital after a Fulton County Sheriff’s deputy was shot in downtown Atlanta on April 24, 2025.

What we don't know:

The name and condition of the officer have not been released.

Details about the shooter have not been released.

FOX 5 crews are working to gather more details.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.