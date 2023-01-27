You can buy this 'famous' Colorado ghost town for $925,000

article

A sprawling property in a remote, mountainous area of Colorado is up for sale that comes with a storied history to match.

The unique 305-acre piece of land in Lake City, not far from Telluride, comes with several historic mining buildings that are considered to be "one of the most famous Colorado ghost towns," according to the real estate listing by Sotheby’s International Realty.

This area is located at the southern end of the so-called Colorado Mineral Belt, a region that contained many precious minerals, according to the Colorado Geological Survey. Prospectors once came from all parts of the world to stumble upon their fortune in the Rocky Mountains and the region produced much of the state’s mineral wealth for decades — starting in the late 1800s, the state agency says.

The property, located at TBD County Road 36 and listed for $925,000, comes with 31 patented mining claims and a total of 305.7153 acres. Property taxes are estimated at $10,943 per year.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ The property for sale, located at TBD County Road 36, Lake City, Colorado, 81235. (Credit: Prop Imagery/LIV Sotheby’s International Realty. Listed with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty)

"When you arrive on the property you can feel the history," the Sotheby’s International Realty listing states. "Ore was originally found in the Carson Mining District in 1881, and countless people came to the area over the years in search of their fortune."

At least six abandoned buildings are pictured in photos, further illustrating the property’s long-forgotten past.

Image 1 of 13 ▼ Historic mining buildings on the property are pictured in provided photos. (Credit: Prop Imagery/LIV Sotheby’s International Realty. Listed with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty)

The listing suggests the property could be turned into "a family retreat, hunting lodge, summer camp, back county ski outfit, or anything else you can imagine," as permits allow. It also comes with beaver ponds, creeks, and views of the San Juan Mountains.

"Located in hunting unit 66 and very close to 76, the hunting access is incredible," the listing says. "Don't miss out on the chance to own such a historic property."

