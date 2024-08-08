The Colonnade, Atlanta's 2nd-oldest restaurant, up for sale

article

One of Atlanta's oldest restaurants is now up for sale.

The Colonnade first opened at the corner of Lindbergh and Piedmont in 1927. It then moved to Cheshire Bridge Road in 1962, where it has been serving its famous fried chicken and classic Southern dishes ever since.

The restaurant was bought by 29-year-old Paul Jones in 1979. Jones's family still runs all The Colonnade's day-to-day operations.

The Schumacher Group has listed the restaurant at $975,000, with notes that it is fully staffed and profitable.

In 2020, The Colonnade's owners told FOX 5 they were struggling to keep the lights on due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I could not conceivably think about being out of business, not only for ourselves, but also for the community and for Atlanta. I think that people depend on us to be there for them," owner Jodi Stallings said.

Customers came together to raise more than $124,000 to help support the business and keep the lights on.

