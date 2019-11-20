College Park Skyhawks aim for winning home opener

In case you hadn’t heard, basketball has officially arrived in the ATL Airport District – and Thursday night, the College Park Skyhawks are hoping to soar (and score) in their home opener at the brand-new Gateway Center Arena @ College Park.

The College Park Skyhawks will face off against the Delaware Blue Coats at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, the team’s first game inside their new College Park home. The Skyhawks are the official NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, and opened the 2019-2020 season on the road earlier this month against the Erie BayHawks (which happens to be the former Atlanta Hawks G League affiliate). Tomorrow’s home opener marks a historic moment for the ATL Airport District, bringing basketball to the area inside the recently-completed Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, a 3,500-seat sports and entertainment venue. The WNBA’s Atlanta Dream also recently announced that it will play home games at the College Park arena.

Tickets for Thursday’s home opener start at just $9, and are available for purchase on Ticketmaster here. The College Park Skyhawks will play an additional 23 games at home this season, with 14 of those scheduled on Fridays, Saturdays, or Sundays.

We couldn’t wait to get a look inside the new Gateway Center Arena @ College Park – not to mention hang out with a few standouts from the College Park Skyhawks. So the Good Day feature team spent the morning at the state-of-the-art new facility, shooting hoops with the team – click the video player to check it out!