College Football Hall of Fame scores big with new exhibits

There may be some fierce rivalries in college football, but there’s one thing on which we can all agree: Thank goodness it’s back!

And now that the 2021 college football season is underway, Atlanta’s Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame is ready to welcome in fans with some exciting new exhibits.

First up, the downtown Atlanta attraction has unveiled its new Locker Room Exhibit, featuring artifacts from more than 30 members of the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame Classes. Located in the Hall’s temporary exhibit space, artifacts on display include one of Tony Romo’s game-worn jerseys and Walter Payton Award, David Pollack’s Lombardi Award, and Al Wilson’s 1998 National Championship football.

The Hall also houses the new Southern Company HBCU Exhibit, honoring the players and programs of the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Debuted in honor of Juneteenth, the permanent exhibit features historical artifacts and videos which help tell the stories of college football at HBCUs, from the players and coaches to the marching bands and homecoming traditions. Historian Jeremy Swick says the exhibit will be routinely updated, allowing the Hall to tell the evolving story of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame is located at 250 Marietta Street in Atlanta, and current hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except for Tuesdays (closed). Tickets cost $24.99 for adults and $17.99 for kids ages 3 to 12.

Of course, we couldn’t wait to make a trip to the College Football Hall of Fame to check out the new exhibits and artifacts on display.

