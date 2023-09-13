Coca-Cola unveals new 'future' flavor created with AI

Atlanta-based Coca-Cola has revealed its newest limited-edition drink, and it's supposed to taste like the future.

The New Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar was reportedly created with the help of artificial intelligence.

The company says researchers gathered data on how people envision the future through colors, flavors, and more. Those thoughts were then combined with AI data to determine the flavor profile of the drink.

"We hope that Coca‑Cola will still be as relevant and refreshing in the year 3000 as it is today, so we challenged ourselves to explore the concept of what a Coke from the future might taste like—and what kind of experiences would a Coke from the future unlock?" said Oana Vlad, the senior director of Coca-Cola's global strategy.

The new stylish drink will be available for a limited time across the United States, Canada, China, Europe, and Africa.

(Courtesy of Coca-Cola)

This is the latest in the Atlanta beverage brand's experiments with limited-run flavors. The first was Starlight, which was inspired by space, followed by Dreamworld, which the company said tasted like dreams, and Byte, which was inspired by pixels.

The company has also collaborated with "League of Legends" publishers Riot Games and musicians Rosalia and Marshmello.