Cobb teacher fired for reading gender book loses latest Georgia court appeal

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The Brief The Georgia Court of Appeals has upheld the 2023 firing of Cobb County teacher Katie Rinderle. Rinderle was terminated after reading "My Shadow is Purple," a book about gender fluidity, to her class. The former educator has until April 1 to appeal the court's latest decision.



The Georgia Court of Appeals has upheld the firing of Katie Rinderle, a former Cobb County elementary school teacher who read a book on gender fluidity to her fifth-grade class in 2023.

What we know:

The court affirmed on March 12 a Cobb County Superior Court decision issued in January 2025 that upheld her termination.

She has until April 1 to appeal the Georgia Court of Appeals decision.

The Cobb County School Board voted 4-3 to fire Rinderle in August 2023 for reading "My Shadow is Purple" by Scott Stuart to her class at Due West Elementary School.

The Georgia Board of Education upheld Rinderle's firing in February 2024.

The backstory:

Rinderle made national headlines, prompting a hearing before the school board over the decision.

During the hearing, Rinderle said that, out of several options, her students chose to read the book she picked up at a recent school book fair.

In August 2023, when the school board voted to fire Rinderle, the decision overrode the recommendation of a panel of three retired educators.

The panel, after a two-day hearing, found that Rinderle had violated district policies but said she should not be fired.

Dig deeper:

Rinderle and Tonya Grimmke have filed a lawsuit against the Cobb County School District, backed by the Georgia Association of Educators.

In the suit, the pair claim the school district's policies on "controversial issues" have been used to unlawfully discipline educators who mention LGBTQ+ and gender-nonconforming people in their classrooms. They say it violates the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether Rinderle plans to file an appeal.

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