Cobb sheriff reinstitutes COVID-19 protocols at detention center following dozens of positive tests

The Cobb County Adult Detention Center is reinstituting some COVID-19 protocols after seeing an increase in positive cases among inmates and staff.

A Cobb County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said 51 people tested positive on a day of mass testing on July 28. Most are not symptomatic, officials said.

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said the Cobb County Detention Center is returning to COVID-19 protocols.

Masks are now mandatory in the detention center, regardless of vaccination status.

People will receive a rapid test during booking in the Adult Detention Center and will be isolated in a "pod" for 14 days. Detainees may request a COVID-19 test at any time, officials said. Officials said any detainee exhibiting symptoms will receive a test and be placed in a separate pod.

"The data is clear; the Delta variant is especially dangerous for the unvaccinated," said Owens. "I urge our employees and all detainees to take advantage of the free, safe COVID-19 vaccine for their safety and the safety of the general public."

The sheriff’s office said 475 detainees are vaccinated.

"Unfortunately, misinformation has resulted in vaccine hesitancy within the Adult Detention Center," Owens said. "We are organizing a vaccine education clinic with outside professionals to address detainees’ concerns and encourage full participation in our next vaccine clinic."

