Cobb schools investigating educators over posts celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death

article

The Brief Cobb County School District is investigating employees accused of posting online celebrations of Charlie Kirk’s death. Staff involved have been placed on administrative leave and removed from classrooms. The district will report the matter to the Georgia Professional Standards Commission for possible action against teaching licenses.



The Cobb County School District is reportedly investigating after parents reported social media posts made by district employees that appeared to celebrate the death of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

In a statement, the district called the posts "unprofessional and disruptive," stressing that they do not reflect the professionalism of the vast majority of Cobb educators. Officials said additional complaints were received from within the district itself, with fellow educators condemning the behavior as inconsistent with the duty teachers owe their students and community.

"Professional educators are expected to exercise sound judgment and professionalism in and outside the classroom," the district said. "Posts that celebrate or support the murder of an innocent person by a school shooter are unprofessional and disruptive to the school environment."

The district confirmed that employees involved have been placed on administrative leave. While on leave, they will not be in classrooms or interacting with students or parents.

Cobb officials said a full investigation is underway and that the matter will be referred to the Georgia Professional Standards Commission, which oversees educator ethics and licensing in the state. Disciplinary action, including possible license sanctions, may follow.

FULL STATEMENT BELOW

The Cobb County School District has been informed by parents about social media posts made by Cobb employees appearing to celebrate the death of Charlie Kirk.

These are incredibly rare instances and do not reflect the outstanding professionalism demonstrated by the vast majority of Cobb educators daily. Additional complaints about these posts have been received from Cobb educators, stating these behaviors are inconsistent with the professional duty educators owe their students and the Cobb community. We could not agree more. Professional educators are expected to exercise sound judgment and professionalism in and outside the classroom.

Posts that celebrate or support the murder of an innocent person by a school shooter are unprofessional and disruptive to the school environment. We expect Cobb educators to help students learn and grow, which requires limiting disruptions to their classrooms and school.

Any Cobb employees who have been involved have been placed on administrative leave. They will not be in a classroom or interacting with students or parents while on leave. The District will complete a thorough investigation and will take appropriate personnel action. We will also report the matter to the Georgia Professional Standards Commission, the ethics board for Georgia educators, requesting appropriate action against their Georgia teaching license.

School district employees aren't the only ones who are suffering consequences of what are being viewed as inappropriate comments after Kirk's assasination last week.

Other employees fired or suspended

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta said Friday that they fired an employee after learning about a social media post with expletives.

RELATED: Children's Healthcare fires employee over Charlie Kirk comments

Delta Air Lines, which is based in Atlanta, also suspended several employees for their posts about Kirk.

Additionally, there have been multiple reports across the country of people being suspended or fired from their jobs because of comments made on social media.

Karen Attiah, who was employed by the Washington Post, was reportedly fired for "speaking out against political violence" and America's apathy towards guns, according to the New York Times.

NPR says it has compiled a list from news reports of 33 people who have lost their jobs or are under investigation as of last Friday. They include firefighters, members of the military, a sports reporter, an employee of the Carolina Panthers, and a city council official in Indiana.

Additionally, MSNBC analysit Matthew Dowd, a former Republican and political consultant to former President George W. Bush, was fired after making comments on live television.

The backstory:

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon on the campus of Utah Valley University on Wednesday afternoon.

On Friday, the FBI announced that the accused shooter, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, had been arrested.