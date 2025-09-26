Cobb motel stabbing follows week of violence, infant’s death

The Brief Two women stabbed overnight at the same Cobb motel where baby was killed Man dies by suicide after traffic stop and chase on Cobb Parkway Police announce two more arrests in motel shooting that killed infant



Cobb County police are investigating two violent incidents that unfolded in the same area where a baby was killed earlier this week.

What we know:

Early Friday, two women were stabbed at the Budgetel Inn on Circle 75 Parkway, the same motel where a 9-month-old child was shot and killed days earlier. One of the victims was taken to a hospital, though her condition has not been released. Police said one person is in custody.

Nearby, a routine traffic stop on Cobb Parkway on Thursday turned deadly when a man took his own life. Georgia State Patrol troopers said they pulled over a black Honda Civic for a window tint violation just before noon Thursday. The driver initially stopped but sped off when the trooper approached. Officers later forced the car to stop, and investigators said the driver fatally shot himself. A passenger was not injured.

In the earlier motel case, Cobb police announced two additional arrests, bringing the total to three suspects in custody. Authorities say Jayvion Young and Camron Harris have been charged in connection to the shooting, joining 22-year-old Ladarrius Brown, who faces a murder charge. Police say the infant and the child’s mother were innocent bystanders, though a motive has not been released.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of the women who were stabbed or any information about the person taken into custody.