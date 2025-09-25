Driver dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound on Cobb Parkway, GSP says

Image 1 of 5 ▼ FOX 5 Atlanta photo

A man died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Thursday after fleeing a traffic stop along Cobb Parkway, according to Georgia State Patrol.

What we know:

The incident began around 11:42 a.m., when a state trooper pulled over a black Honda Civic for a window tint violation. Authorities said the driver initially complied but sped away as the trooper approached the vehicle.

Troopers chased the car south on Cobb Parkway until traffic forced the driver to slow down. At that point, a trooper maneuvered around the vehicles and blocked the Honda from the front, preventing it from continuing.

When troopers approached, they discovered the driver had died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

What we don't know:

The name of the deceased was not released.

What's next:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Georgia Department of Public Safety’s Office of Professional Standards are handling the investigation.