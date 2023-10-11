Cobb fashion show raises money for Georgia Transplant Foundation

With more than $850,000 raised for the Georgia Transplant Foundation since 2011, a unique fashion show in Cobb County has already made a massive impact on countless lives across the state. But event organizers say they’re not finished yet…not even close.

The 13th annual Angels of Life Hair & Fashion Show is happening Sunday, Oct. 22nd at 5:30 p.m. at Cobb Galleria Centre, continuing a legacy of giving that began more than a decade ago. Founded by Three-13 Salon, Spa & Boutique owner Lester Crowell, the show is a fundraiser for the Georgia Transplant Foundation, and features more than 40 models and hundreds of items up for live and silent auction. Since 2011, the event has raised $850,313 for the foundation — and Crowell says the goal this year is to surpass a million dollars.

Crowell has a personal connection to the Georgia Transplant Foundation; the business owner has been the recipient of two heart transplants, the most recent of which was in 2010. Crowell says it was during his time in the hospital for that transplant that he came up with the idea for Angels of Life, wanting to find a way to give back and help others facing similar challenges. Now, during the fashion show, the stories of other transplant recipients are featured, giving attendees a first-hand look at how the money being raised saves lives.

Tickets for this year’s Angels of Life Hair & Fashion Show are available online now — and the event website also allows people to donate directly to fund various Georgia Transplant Foundation needs. Click here for more information.

We spent the morning at Three-13 Salon, Spa & Boutique in Marietta, chatting with Lester Crowell about the event and meeting the team of talented stylists who donate their time to make sure the models look perfect on the runway. Click the video player in this article to check it out!