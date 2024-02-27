Cobb Elections discovers incorrect ballots mailed to voters

article

Election officials in Cobb County are actively addressing a processing error that led to 73 absentee-by-mail (ABM) voters receiving the wrong ballots in a batch mailed out on Friday, according to a press release.

The issue came to light when a couple, casting their votes during advance voting on Monday, reported that they had received an incorrect ballot in the mail.

Upon receiving this information, election workers promptly initiated an investigation and discovered that a processing error occurred, resulting in only Republican ballots being dispatched on Feb. 23, according to Cobb County. Out of the 194 ballots issued that day, 75 of them should have been Democratic ballots.

To rectify the error, the 75 incorrectly sent ABM ballots have been canceled, Cobb County says. Election workers are in the process of notifying the remaining 73 affected voters about the issue and will be mailing them the correct ballots on Tuesday.

Elections Director Tate Fall expressed satisfaction that the situation was identified swiftly, stating, "We are happy this situation was found quickly. Our staff was able to pinpoint the issue, identify those who received the wrong ballot, and determine how to correct it. We believe this processing error only impacted ballots issued on Friday, February 23rd."

For individuals with questions or concerns regarding this matter or any other issues, the Cobb County Elections and Registration office can be reached at 770-528-2581 or via email at ElectionsInfo@cobbcounty.org.