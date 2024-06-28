Cobb County Water reporting wastewater spill into Lake Allatoona

article

The Cobb County Water System’s (CCWS) Northwest Water Reclamation Facility says it released treated wastewater that did not meet the facility's standards into Lake Allatoon on June 26.

This incident, classified as a "spill" by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD), was confirmed by CCWS on June 27 following routine compliance sampling results.

The facility's effluent flow into Lake Allatoona was recorded at 3.85 million gallons on June 26. Although the effluent was disinfected, it did not meet all applicable standards. However, CCWS has assured that this release will not impact drinking water supplies.

CCWS operations staff are currently investigating the cause of the spill and are working to ensure the plant returns to normal operations. In compliance with EPD protocols, CCWS promptly reported the sampling results and has initiated water quality testing both upstream and downstream of the discharge location in Lake Allatoona.

Efforts are ongoing to address the situation and prevent future occurrences, according to CCWS. Further updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

The Northwest Water Reclamation Facility is located on Old 41 Highway NW in Kennesaw. It's not know exactly where the the wastewater was released.