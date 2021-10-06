Expand / Collapse search
Water main break creates large sinkhole, impacts 170 homes in Cobb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 43 mins ago
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Over 100 homes and two schools in Cobb County are without water after a water main break Wednesday morning.

Kennesaw police reported the water main break is located on Ben King Road and has caused a large sinkhole in the area.

The break is impacting 170 homes in the area.

Two schools, Big Shanty Elementary and St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School are also impacted by the shutdown.

Cobb Water crews are on the scene and expect it to be hours before the break is repaired.

While repairs are underway, Ben King Road and Carrie Farm Road are closed. Drivers should expect delays and look for alternate routes in the area.

