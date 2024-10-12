Cobb County AltPro expo showcases e-cig evolution amidst regulatory debates

The Alternative Products Expo visited the Cobb Galleria Expo Centre in Atlanta this week as the FDA continues to examine the safety of e-cigarette products and devices.

According to its website, AltPro provides "a dynamic platform showcasing everything the counterculture industry has to offer today and tomorrow."

Founded in 2017 as Vape Conventions, AltPro continues to attract attendees and exhibitors interested in e-cigarettes.

John McCaa, who runs a consulting company out of Savannah, attended the conference to meet with clients. He discussed "a lot of the sales for a lot of the vapes, specifically the disposable vapes. We went into detail about the restrictions on the industry as well as sales."

Booths displayed e-cigarettes in various shapes, sizes, and colors throughout the exhibit hall.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

At the entrance, a large booth displayed vapes under the name Geek Bar, a Chinese-owned and manufactured brand. According to the FDA, Geek Bar has seen a recent uptick in sales and can appeal to youth.

According to one employee at the booth, the brightly colored devices come in several different flavors, including rootbeer.

"There are some brands that are, unfortunately, overseas that are in some ways promoting to youth," McCaa said. However, he does believe the industry as a whole has cracked down on promotion to youth consumers.

According to the 2024 National Youth Tobacco Survey, half a million fewer U.S. middle and high school students reported current use of e-cigarettes in 2024 compared to 2023.

More than 87% of youth who report currently using e-cigarettes use flavored products and most commonly reported using brands like Elf Bar, Breeze, and Mr. Fog, according to the CDC.

McCaa told FOX 5 that many brands support stricter regulations because "they don't want to have these issues, and they're not trying to promote to youth."

Also pressing for McCaa as he advocates for a smoke-free industry are the regulations in place for e-cigarette products and how they are followed.

"I'll tell you, many of these companies find any way to skirt around or try to still follow the law but within the boundaries to where it's somewhat questionable," McCaa said, speaking generally.

In late July, the FDA issued warning letters to five online retailers for selling unauthorized disposable e-cigarette products marketed under the names Geek Bar, Lost Mary, and Bang. The FDA holds retailers accountable for selling unauthorized tobacco products.

"It affects the market because it can hamper things when we're trying to move to a smoke-free industry and get rid of the cigarettes. It can cause a lot of bad feedback and a lot of bad press on the overall market when, in general, we're trying to move toward a healthier, cleaner alternative," McCaa told FOX 5.

According to the CDC, "e-cigarettes have the potential to benefit some adults who smoke and are not pregnant if they are used as a complete substitute for regular cigarettes or other tobacco products."

As of August 2024, the FDA has only authorized 34 e-cigarette products and devices, many of which could be found at the Alternative Products Expo.

"There are some wonderful U.S. brands here at this show that are locally made, FDA approved, and have gone through the whole process. We like supporting those guys," McCaa said.