Cobb County teacher fighting for his life against COVID-19

A Cobb County teacher who contracted the COVID-19 virus has been fighting for his life in the hospital.

It's been a long two weeks for Priscella and Patrick Key. The Henricks Elementary School art teacher and his wife, who is also a teacher, both tested positive for the coronavirus in mid-November.

Since then 52-year-old Patrick has been in the hospital in the ICU on a ventilator.

The family tells FOX 5 that Patrick is making small strides and the support from the community has been astonishing.

"He has a family that loves him, that misses him, that wants him to come home," niece Heather Welch said "It can be overwhelming to see all these numbers, but all of these numbers are real people and real families."

Priscella Key has been at home in quarantine since testing positive. Outside of hospital staff, no one has gotten to see Patrick Key in-person.

"She occasionally gets to Facetime with him, which I don't think she's got to do in a few days, but she'll get to Facetime and snap photos and send them to us," Welsh says.

Friends of the family set up a GoFundMe for the art teacher, which has already raised $19,000 of its $25,000 goal. The family says they've been overwhelmed with all the support from the community and fellow educators, making it obvious Patrick's impact on his colleagues and former students.

And for those naysayers who don't believe the severity of the virus, Welsh says the fact that the couple did everything right and still got the virus just shows how important it is to stay protected.

For now, the family says they still have a long road ahead and asks the public to continue to keep the couple in your prayers.

