Man wanted for deadly double shooting near Smyrna kills himself: police

A man fleeing from police after a deadly double shooting in Smyrna ended up shooting and killing himself at a busy intersection near Marietta on Thursday evening.

Officers tried to pull the man over near the of Barrett Parkway at Macland Road, but Cobb County Police say the man, instead, turned his gun on himself.

Investigators say they were able to track the man's vehicle using Flock cameras. Officers got a hit on his vehicle near the intersection of East-West Connector and Powder Springs Road.

Police say this started about 20 miles away at business located in the 4800 block of South Cobb Drive.

Crime scene tape surrounds a business in the 4800 block of South Cobb Drive after a deadly double shooting on Oct. 12, 2023. (FOX 5)

That is where investigators say the man shot and killed two people before fleeing the scene in his vehicle.

The victims were identified as a man and a woman, but their names have not been release.

Investigators say the accused shooter knew the victims, but his motive is still under investigation.

Police reiterated that there is no immediate danger to the public.

The name of the accused shooter was not immediately known.

FOX 5 crews are working to gather more.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.