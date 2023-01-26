Homeless man charged with molesting 12-year-old girl at park

article

Police arrested a man accused of drugging and molesting a 12-year-old girl at a park.

The child told investigators that Douglas Darch offered her a water bottle while she was walking in the woods at Shaw Park on Saturday.

According to the arrest warrant, the girl felt dizzy after taking a sip.

She says Darch pulled out a knife, threatened her, and molested her.

Douglas Darch (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

According to online court records, Darch is homeless.

He was booked into the Cobb County Jail on several felony charges.

Online jail records indicate he is being held without bond.