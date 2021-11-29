Cobb County senior finds passion for painting late in life

An artist living in East Cobb found her passion a little later in life but is proving nothing can get in the way of your dreams.

Inside the Sterling Estates assisted living facility in Cobb County you'll see trees, flowers, and beautiful landscapes lining the walls.

They're all the works of Bobbi Kanner, one of the residents of the facility.

Kanner has overcome multiple sclerosis, a car accident, and personal tragedies.

They all led to her love of painting and now she's sharing it with as many people as she can.

"I think as a child I always liked to doodle or draw," Kanner says.

She grew up in New York, and that's where she initially discovered her love for art, but life took her in other directions.

Then she moved to Sterling Estates after her husband's death in 2006.

"I didn't actually paint until I came here," she says.

Kanner has faced setbacks - she is diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and had damage to her right side after a car accident.

"Within the last six months I noticed that I couldn't do the hand, I couldn't hold the pencil, I couldn't get dressed. I couldn't use this right hand. But by the miracle, I have to credit God, he gave me the use of the left hand to paint," Kanner says.

Now she uses her art to express her emotions.

"Usually it would be when I wake up in the morning and I just don't feel happy or energized, or why am I here. I would go down and I'm allowed to paint," she says.

There has been a lot of support for her rediscovered passion from her children and grandchildren and the staff at Sterling Estates, where they hang her paintings all over.

'I look at it now and I'm like wow, did I really do that?" she says.

Kanner says she hopes her paintings inspire others and how you can overcome anything.

"I am proud of myself, and it anything else, no matter what your situation is, no matter how life gets, there's always a reason to get up in the morning."

