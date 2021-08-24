Cobb County Schools asks parents about optional COVID-19 testing at school

Some parents are saying that a proposal to have option COVID-19 testing in Cobb County Schools is a step in the right direction.

Parents said the current mass testing facilities have a wait up to four hours long and an easier solution would be to allow students to be tested at their school.

In recent days, metro Atlanta schools have reported 13,000 COVID-19 cases and as of last week, Cobb County alone reported close to 1,800 cases in their schools.

On Tuesday, the Cobb County School District sent out a feeler asking parents to take a brief one-question survey asking what they thought of optional COVID-19 testing at schools with parental permission. The message went on to say "Keeping students in face-to-face classrooms is critical for both students and families." Adding "the hope is that this will reduce the amount of time students are not in face-to-face classroom."

Last week, at some of the rallies outside the Cobb County School Board meeting both for and against a mask mandate, some parents argue medical testing had no place in schools but the majority of parents who spoke with FOX 5 said it’s a step in the right direction.

The survey is in the school district portal and remains open through Thursday, August 26 at 5 p.m.

