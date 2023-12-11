Cobb County School District added to list of schools under investigation for discrimination

The Atlanta Public Schools (APS) and the Cobb County School District are currently under investigation for alleged discrimination. The probe initially included APS and has now expanded to include Cobb County, placing both school districts on a list of 71 educational institutions and school systems nationwide facing scrutiny.

The investigation is being led by the Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights (OCR), and the nature of the complaint prompting the inquiry has not yet been disclosed. However, OCR is known to investigate cases involving discrimination related to shared ancestry.

SEE THE FULL LIST

This development is part of a broader initiative by the White House to tackle the growing issue of discrimination in educational institutions. In a November news release, the administration emphasized its "aggressive action" in response to the increasing reports of antisemitism, anti-Muslim sentiments, anti-Arab bias, and other forms of discrimination and harassment in both college campuses and K-12 schools across the country.