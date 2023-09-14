Protests at Cobb County School Board meeting: From banning books to calls to remove superintendent

It was standing room only at Cobb County's School Board meeting Thursday night. Topics ranged from banning books to calls for the superintendent to be removed.

Tempers flared before the meeting even started. A last-minute change in the sign-up process for public comment was the spark for that outrage. Many claimed the change benefited those who support Superintendent Chris Ragsdale.

Many who stand behind the superintendent held signs showing their support.

"Some people are opposing him, saying he's done bad stuff, but we're just here to show support for him," said parent Samuel Thelen.

On the other side, there was a "Rally to Replace Ragsdale" outside before the meeting. The group says in addition to banning books, over the years, the superintendent has failed to address discrimination and safety issues.

"A gross failure of leadership with poor decisions related to students experiencing racism, homophobia, antisemitism, parents upset with school safety policies," said parent Jennifer Susko.

A separate rally was held by students with the Georgia Youth Justice Coalition. The students say banning books is censorship.

"As teachers do their best to give students a full and truthful education, there are board members trying to limit, censor, and restrict what's being taught in the classroom," said student Maariya Sheikh.

All of this comes weeks after books that contained sexually-explicit content were pulled from school library shelves.

When Superintendent Ragsdale made his final remarks, to clear up what he called rumors and misconceptions, those who want to oust him turned their backs. However, the superintendent stood firm in his decision.

"I will not allow children in this district to have access to lewd, sexually explicit, or pornographic material in the schools," said Ragsdale.

The superintendent also said they will continue to review books in the libraries and will pull those books that they deem to contain lewd, sexually explicit or pornographic material.