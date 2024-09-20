Cobb County removes additional books over explicit content, total now 26

In brief: Cobb County School Board removed six more books for sexual content, totaling 26 books. Parents are divided; some support the removals, others protest, emphasizing diversity in literature. Removed titles include the "A Court of Thorns and Roses" series by Sarah J. Maas. Advocates for the books argue they offer important representation for students.



The Cobb County School Board announced Thursday that six more books have been pulled from school libraries for their sexually explicit content.

This is part of an ongoing book review process , according to Superintendent Chris Ragsdale.

Thursday’s announcement brings the total number of books removed from school library shelves to 26 in Cobb County.

Parents react to books being removed

Parents both for and against removing books stood outside the school board meeting expressing their concerns.

One group held signs that read "removing porn is not banning books in schools". They believe the board is doing the right thing.

"Nobody's banning books. This is not a ban books thing. There's only a finite number of books that can be in a school library, the books shouldn't be pornographic or sexually explicit," said Arielle Kurtze, a parent who supports the board's decision.

Just feet away, parents who say removing the books is wrong, set up a table with many of the books that have been removed. They say it's important for students to learn about others who may have different background, culture, or sexual orientation.

What books were removed from Cobb County Schools?

On Thursday, the following books, which the superintendent characterizes as containing sexually explicit content, were pulled:

"A Court of Thorns and Roses" by Sarah J. Maas: This is the first in a series of books that follows Feyre Archeron, a human huntress, as she is taken to the fae lands after killing a faerie wolf. She navigates the dangerous fae courts, particularly the Spring Court, and her relationship with Tamlin, its High Lord. A New York Times best-seller, it was widely praised for its world-building, romance, and a blend of fairy tale elements with high fantasy. It, and the subsequent books, are being developed for Hulu.

"A Court of Mist and Fury" by Sarah J. Maas: In this sequel, Feyre deals with the emotional aftermath of her experiences and begins to develop a deeper connection with Rhysand of the Night Court. The story explores themes of personal growth, trauma, and empowerment. It made numerous best-seller lists and received fan praise for its portrayal of complex relationships.

"A Court of Wings and Ruin" by Sarah J. Maas: This book sees Feyre and the courts face the ultimate battle against the King of Hybern, with themes of unity, sacrifice, and love driving the plot. Feyre works to protect the fae and human realms from destruction. Another New York Times best-seller, it garnered praise for its epic scale, action sequences, and emotional payoff. It was also nominated for Goodreads Choice Awards.

"A Court of Frost and Starlight" by Sarah J. Maas: A novella that bridges the gap between the original trilogy and the next arc of the series. It focuses on the characters' recovery from the war and sets up future storylines, with more emphasis on their personal lives and healing.

"A Court of Silver Flames" by Sarah J. Maas: Focusing on Nesta Archeron, Feyre’s sister, this installment delves into her personal struggles, her growing bond with Cassian, and her journey to overcome her past trauma. Themes of redemption, self-discovery, and resilience are central. It quickly became a New York Times and USA Today best-seller and was lauded for its raw portrayal of mental health and personal empowerment.

"Ironfire" by David Ball: A historical fiction novel set during the Siege of Malta in 1565. It follows a young boy and his sister who are captured by pirates and sold into slavery, intertwining their fates with the clash between the Ottoman Empire and the Knights of St. John.