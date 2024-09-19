Cobb County parents demand school safety discussion following Apalachee shooting

In brief: Parents in Cobb County are upset that school safety was not addressed at the recent school board meeting following the Apalachee High School shooting. Community members held a moment of silence for the shooting victims and are seeking information on the safety measures in place for schools. Cobb County parents advocate for transparency and a public discussion on the safety plans and their sufficiency from school authorities.



Fears of school violence have been heightened in the wake of the Apalachee High School shooting.

Parents in Cobb County are angry that the topic of school safety was not even on the school board agenda at Thursday night's meeting.

Before the meeting, parents gathered outside the school board headquarters. They stood in a circle near the flags that were flying at half-staff and held a moment of silence for the lives lost in the mass shooting at Apalachee.

Most in the group want to know what is being done in Cobb County schools to keep children and staff safe.

"We're not asking them to share everything, we want to know are they considering everything that is available to them," said Heather Tolley-Bauer.

"Many families and myself, at least, want a discussion about safety, we want it on the agenda so we can talk about it as a community," said Jennifer Sesko.

During the school board meeting, parents told the school board they want to be able to have a conversation with school leaders about safety in their children's schools.

"All we ask for is an open discussion for you to consider any and all things to keep our kids safe," said Melissa Martin.

Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said he understands the fear and worry but said it would be dangerous to disclose the specific safety protocols that are in place. He said safety has always been a top priority.

"We have multi-layered plans and strategies developed by experts in school safety and emergency management and in cooperating with law enforcement," said Superintendent Ragsdale.

Superintendent Ragsdale says the district spends $35 million a year on student and staff safety.

"Our school safety measures are among the most comprehensive and layered in the state of Georgia if not the nation, which includes a dedicated police force of 81 armed, post-certified police officers," said Superintendent Ragsdale.

The superintendent says there will be a public presentation on school safety during October's board meeting.