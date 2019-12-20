Cobb County rape and sex trafficking suspect arrested in Tennessee

A man wanted out of Cobb County for rape and sex trafficking has been arrested in Tennessee.

A warrant for Earnest Reed's arrest was issued back in October.

According to officials, Reed, 29, is a "self-proclaimed pimp" who's suspected of trafficking young women in several cities in the U.S.

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, Reed was taken into custody at a home in Memphis, Tennessee. He was taken to the Shelby County Jail, where he's awaiting extradition back to Cobb County.