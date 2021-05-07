Cobb County police officer shot during dog attack

A Cobb County police officer is recovering after being shot in the hand on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called out 5700 block of Maxham Road near Austell for a welfare check after police said they received a report a child may be living in a shack behind the residence. Two officers arrived just before 1 p.m. and were met by an aggressive dog.

One of the officers was attacked by the dog and police said the second officer fired his handgun at the canine, striking the dog and the first officer.

The injured officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for the gunshot wound and dog bites. Police said the officer is expected to survive.

The Cobb County Police Animal Control was called out and removed the dog from the property.

