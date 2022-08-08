Cobb County mom says 5-year-old son was left on school bus for hours

A mother in Cobb County is demanding an explanation from school district officials after her 5-year-old son was left sleeping on the school bus for hours after he was picked up.

This happened just three days into the new school year, according to Sonequa Barnes. She said she’s frustrated she wasn’t immediately notified by school officials and feels her son Tradon’s safety wasn't taken seriously.

"He got on the bus at 6:40 a.m. He didn’t get to school until 9:15 a.m.," she said.

A Cobb County School District spokesperson said, "The child, who was never unaccompanied, was taken back to school after the next route."

"What if he had to use the restroom? What if a kid touched him inappropriately?" Barnes said in response.

She said she became even more concerned when she learned that route included high school students.

"She’s supposed to check the bus for left school bags, left lunch boxes, paraphernalia. Anything can happen. She didn’t check at all and my son sits on the second or third row at least," Barnes stated.

She said she no longer feels comfortable letting Tradon ride the bus.

"Already on the third day of school, this should not be happening. A simple check of the bus after each route (should), which they assured me is protocol," she explained.

Barnes said she’s been taking him to and from school since the incident.

"I’m a taxpayer, I should be able to rely on the school bus system," she said. "I trust them with my child, that’s their job, they’re hired to do that job so they should do it and do it properly."

The statement from that district spokesperson went on to say:

"The incident has been handled according to district policy, and our team took steps to reinforce proper loading and unloading procedures, so students arrive safely to school and on time."

It’s unclear what disciplinary action, if any, that driver faced for what district leadership said was a policy violation. Barnes said she’ll continue to take her son to and from school until she gets more clarity on the timeline of Wednesday’s events.