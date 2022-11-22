Cobb County to re-certify midterm election results after critical mistake flips seat

article

The Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration announced that it will be meeting Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. to re-certify their results from the midterm election. This comes after a recount in the Kennesaw City Council Post 1 election changed those results by a few votes.

On Nov. 8, Madelyn Orochena was told she won a seat on Kennesaw City Council by 16 votes.

Just 24 hours later, she got a call from Cobb County's Board of Elections that a memory card from one of the precincts had not been uploaded.

"Unfortunately, once found we did upload it, and it changed the outcome of the Kennesaw City Council race," said Janine Eveler, Cobb County Elections Director.

The new results put her competitor, Lynette Burnette, ahead of her by 31 votes.

Madelyn Orochena (FOX 5)

"I was really shocked. I had a lot of questions," Orochena told FOX 5.

So, she demanded a full recount of the "181-thousand or so ballots".

The recount ran from Sunday to Monday evening. On Tuesday, the board was ready to schedule a meeting to name the official winner of the race.

"The recount changed the results by a few votes but did not change the winner of the race," a spokesperson for the board said.

The formal recertification meeting will be held on Wednesday, and according to the official notice, it's open to the public.

The meeting will be held at 995 Roswell Street NE in Marietta.