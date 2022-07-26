Cobb County man sentenced to jail for molesting child during sleepover

article

A Cobb County man will spend multiple years behind bars for sexually assaulting an underage victim during a sleepover.

On July 13, a Cobb County jury found 63-year-old Kalem Amin Hansan guilty of child molestation.

According to officials, the charges stem from in 2019 when a 12-year-old family member of Hasan's roommate disclosed that he had sexually assaulted during an overnight visit to his home.

Once the family member learned about the assault, officials say they confronted Hasan and called 911.

After an investigation by the Cobb County Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unit, officers charged Hasan with child molestation in Oct. 2019.

"Hasan used darkness and opportunity to carry out his attack on a sleeping, 12-year-old child. I commend the courage of our young survivor who bravely shared her truth with the jury," Assistant District Attorney Jared Horowitz said in a statement. "The jury’s verdict shows this type of behavior should not and will not be tolerated here in Cobb County."

A Cobb County judge sentenced Hasan to seven years in custody followed by 13 years of supervised probation with no contact with the victim.