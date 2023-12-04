'Suspicious' man near Cobb County elementary school leads police on chase

FOX 5 has learned more about a man who led police on a chase through downtown Woodstock Monday afternoon. It ended in a crash.

"There was somebody flying down, and then about four cop cars with their sirens," said Kelly Hatch who told FOX 5 she saw the ordeal unfold from her office.

Police say it started a little more than 3 and a half miles away in neighboring Cobb County at Kehely elementary school.

A Cobb County Schools spokesperson said Cobb County Schools Police got a report of a suspicious person nearby. When they confronted the man, he took off.

The county's police department was called in to assist and when they pursued him into Woodstock, their police department joined in, too.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A multi-agency chase ends in a crash in Woodstock on Dec, 4, 2023.

Woodstock police say the wild chase finally came to an end on Main Street where the driver hit another car head-on.

"The two cars collided, his skid off near the railroad track, they ran over to him, pulled out guns aiming toward him saying, ‘Turn the car off, stop the chase,’" said Hatch.

The man was trapped inside his car. Firefighters had to free him from the vehicle.

Police have not released his name. They say he was injured, and after receiving medical treatment he will be booked into the Cobb County jail.

The driver in the car he hit was also injured and taken to a hospital.

School officials say they don't believe the driver had any connection to Keheley Elementary or any other Cobb County school.