Cobb County animal rescuers, firefighters team up to save muddy mare from hypothermia

A mare who found herself in a sticky situation Monday night lives to trot another day thanks to a joint-effort rescue in Cobb County.

The female horse was in the early stages of hypothermia when her owners discovered her sinking into a boggy creek bed. They called emergency services.

Cobb County's Large Animal Response Group teamed up with the fire rescue team to quickly sedate the animal, drag her across the creek and up a short embankment.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Credit: Large Animal Response Group)

Twenty minutes later, she was free and walking again.

The animal response group was excited to announce Wednesday the mare was still doing well.