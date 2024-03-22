Small bus bonks beam on Cobb County's historic covered bridge

article

A covered bridge in Cobb County just can't seem to keep a break.

Over the years, the covered bridge on Concord Road on the Smyrna-Mableton line has seen accident after accident.

The latest crash happened on Thursday afternoon when a small bus owned by Atlanta's Marist School hit the bridge's protective metal beam.

While there were multiple people on the bus at the time of the crash, officials say nobody suffered injuries. Repairs were made to the bridge on Thursday night, and the road has since been reopened.

The Cobb County government says there are several warning signs on each side of the bridge, so the bus driver will be cited, and their insurance will be billed for the repairs.

More Bridge Bonks

Since it was reconstructed in 2017, officials say the safety beam at the historic bridge has been hit dozens of times - including multiple times in 2024 alone.

"Why this keeps happening is one of life’s greatest mysteries," the Cobb County government wrote on Facebook.